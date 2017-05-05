After three days of advance polls, more than 327,000 British Columbians have cast a ballot for the provincial election.

Advance voter turnout is up provincially but the results in the north aren’t quite on the same track.

In the Nechako Lakes riding, 456 people cast a ballot on Day 3 of advance voting, bringing the total number of early voters to 1,432. That’s only slightly shy of the 1,506 who had voted by this time in 2013.

Tomorrow is the final day of advance polls before the Election on May 9. Advance polling places will be open from 8 am until 8 pm.