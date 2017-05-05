Prince George’s unemployment rate reached 6.3% in April according to Stats Canada.

That’s a considerable jump from the same time last year where it was just 4.7%.

On the positive side, more people were employed last month says Jobs Analyst Vince Ferrao. “There were 47,500 people working in April compared with 46,700 a year ago so it’s up by 800 people.”

The jobless rate in the Cariboo region ballooned to 8.9% in April.

It increased 3.3% in the past 12 months.

Ferrao adds the rate still skyrocketed, despite more people working.

“Employment increased by 2,300 this April compared with April of a year ago. The labour force also increased by 5600 so we ended up with more people unemployed despite more people working.”

BC’s unemployment rate is 5.5% which is now second best in Canada.

Manitoba was a shade better at 5.4%.

Canada’s jobless rate remains a full point higher than BC’s at 6.5%.