It’s mental health week and local residents are in the community promoting it.

Former Cariboo Cougar Myles Mattila realized there wasn’t much help for his teammates dealing with the pressures and expectations connected with being an athlete.

That’s when he went he reached out to those around him and created mindright.info.

“With the support of (Cougars head coach) Trevor and Jessie Sprague, that idea actually turned into a possibility and, fortunate enough, good news that the rest of the major midget Leaguers on supporting this mindright.info and they want to have their own website and their own kind of initiative.”

Supporting more than just his teammates, Mattila is also helping the Prince George Youth Action Team organize the free, Northern Balancing Our Minds Youth Summit on May 24th.

“We’re trying to get 500 students from around Prince George and local communities to come to this free event to learn about mental health. We have a package that they can take back to their local high schools and start a mental health group and they could really build from there.”

This year’s Mental Health Week runs May 1st- 7th.