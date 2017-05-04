Elections BC has released local numbers for all 85 ridings over this past weekend during the first two days of advanced polling.

Saturday saw the busiest line-ups of residents throughout the 12-hour voting period.

Nechako Lakes saw 631 people cast their ballot on Day One of advanced voting, an 11% percent increase from voter turnout in the 2013 provincial election.

On Sunday, nearly half of the Saturday crowd showed up to vote with a total of 345.

In the Stikine campaign, 447 came to the voting stations on Saturday, nearing the exact number from 2013.

On Sunday, 254 residents cast their ballot for the riding, nearly 100 less people than Day Two of advanced polling four years ago.

The second round of advanced voting is taking place right now until Saturday; polling stations are open from 8AM to 8PM each day.