About 7% of registered voters have already cast their ballot for the 2017 BC Election.

Locally, turnout has been slightly lower. In the Nechako Lakes riding, just over 6% of eligible voters cast their ballot over the weekend – a total of 976 people according to Elections BC.

Saturday was a much more popular advanced voting day than Sunday, with 631 people voting in the riding on April 29 and only 345 on April 30.

There are 4 more days of advanced voting to go – May 3 through May 6 – before Election Day on May 9.