Daily temperatures in Vanderhoof began to climb in April according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says it was near seasonal.

“It was 5.1 degrees Celsius as the average for the month of April with the normal average of 5.6 degrees.”

Vanderhoof saw 40.8 millimetres of rain during the month with the normal average sitting at 25.4.

Conditions are expected to remain wet this week with temperatures predicted in the high teens.