The Central BC Railway and Forestry Museum is hosting an art exhibit, displaying the stretch of Highway 16 from Prince Rupert to Prince George.

The artist, Rene Jaspers, snapped photos of the highway, making stops every 25-kilometres, then painting them towards her “Hope of the North” collection.

Museum Executive Director Ranjit Gill is thrilled to be displaying artwork about the local region.

“She really wants to give back to the community because the Highway of Tears has had such a negative monotone. The paintings that she did are of the landscape and they are life-like, they’re real, and they’re both absolutely gorgeous. It’s the best exhibit I think we’ve ever had to the museum.”

Gill also calls Jaspers is a great inspiration both as an artist and as a person.

“She is a real community leader because the proceeds are going to be going to towards transportation along that corridor to help people and help young ones get the driver’s licenses.”

Gill says the exhibit is ongoing, and Jaspers’ work is a taste of Van Gogh and the Group of Seven.

The London, Ontario native will be interacting with the public at the museum this afternoon from 1PM to 3PM.