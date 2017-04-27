The average weekly earnings in BC for February was $931.00.

That’s slightly below the Canadian average of $968.00.

But Stats Canada Analyst Dylan Saunders says the province led the way in another category.

“It paced the country with the fastest employment growth in the 12 months including February at 3.6%.”

Over the course of a 40-hour work week, BC residents are averaging $23.27 an hour.

That’s well above the Living Wage of North Central BC which is $16.39.

The highest average weekly earnings in Canada belongs to the Northwest Territories at $1392.32.