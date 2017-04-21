Premier Christy Clark sits with newly appointed US Trade Envoy David Emerson (left) and Canada's Ambassador to the US David MacNaughton | Photo Courtesy of BC Government/Flickr

Premier Christy Clark was in Quesnel this afternoon and after taking a tour of the West Fraser Sawmill she addressed a crowd of workers and members of the community.

She assured them that she was ready for a fight when it comes to softwood lumber.

“And I have a message for our friends down in the states… I am not afraid of rich american union leaders and I am not scared of Donald Trump. We are going to fight, we are going to get a deal for British Columbians, we are going to protect B.C. workers and we are going to keep at until its done.”

Clark says softwood lumber is a number one priority and they hope to get a deal as soon as possible but failing that she says there will be supports in place.

“I’ve already spoken to the Prime Minister more than once about a plan that there is wage support for displaced workers who are temporarily displaced, perhaps loans for companies that might be struggling, we will be there to support them.”

The Premier is confident that they will get a deal however.

She says they got a deal the last time and the time before that.

Clark says the Americans need our lumber as they will be short 17 billion board feet without it.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now