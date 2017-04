The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after two people were found deceased inside of a residence on Tuesday night.

Police attended the area just before 9PM.

The deaths have been deemed suspicious in nature and the North District Major Crimes Unit has been called in.

Police are still on-scene and have closed off an area near Mackenzie Avenue to all traffic.

The investigation is ongoing and the public is not believed to be at risk.

– with files from Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now