It will be chilly and damp on Good Friday in Vanderhoof according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau says it will look a touch like winter to begin the day.

“We’re looking at a high of plus 5 and we’re expecting rain showers for most of the day but towards the early morning you might see some wet flurries mixed in with that as well.”

The forecast for the remainder of Easter weekend will fall in the 9 to 11 degree Celsius range with sunny skies predicted.

“It’s definitely cooler than normal for Prince George especially when Easter falls this late in the year we hope that we get a little bit more heat but we’ll just have to settle for some sunshine this time.”

The normal high for this time of year is around 15 degrees.