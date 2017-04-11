The BC River Forecast Centre has unveiled their April Bulletin.

During the month of March, temperatures were 0.5 to 2˚C below normal through most of the province,

and up to 4˚C below normal in northern British Columbia.

Snow basin indices are closer to normal, with the provincial average for all April 1st snow measurements at 98% of normal.

That is up from the 85% average for March 1st.

The Nechako River basin is at 106% of normal according to the April bulletin.

That is slightly above the normal for this time of year.

Temperature changes and rainfall intensity will play an important role when it comes to flooding along the Nechako River according to Forecasting Hydrologist Charles Luo.

“For the Nechako basin, we must also keep in mind that the operation of the spillway of the Nechako Reservoir into the Skins Lake is also critical to the downstream for conditions.”

The picture is a bit different when talking about the Upper Fraser East and Upper Fraser West.

“The Upper Fraser West and the Upper Fraser East is at 71% and a 75% of normal respectively which is a bit below normal,” says Luo.