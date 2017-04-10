A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back in custody and a woman has been charged following a vehicle stop south of Prince George on Thursday.

A Canada wide warrant was issued for 32 year old Dustin Fagen Plourde last Monday after he failed to return to his designated residence.

On Thursday evening, North District Traffic Services stopped a southbound vehicle on Highway 97 near Red Rock and found Plourde in the passenger seat. He was arrested without incident.

The woman driving the vehicle had a driving prohibition and was issued a notice to appear in court. She was also given violation tickets for not having a front license plate and not putting a child in a booster seat. The vehicle was impounded and she and the children in the vehicle were brought back to Prince George by police.