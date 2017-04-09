Crews are still extinguishing a mulch pile fire at the site of the BKB Cedar Facility in McBride.

There were some small flare ups Saturday night but crews put them out quickly. Protection works have been applied to keep it from spreading. Fire crews from around the District, as well as the BC Wildlife branch, are all still on scene and monitoring the site closely.

A release from the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George says the fire is still active but contained. The investigation is ongoing and the area is not safe to the public.

The fire began on Wednesday morning and burnt the saw mill to the ground.