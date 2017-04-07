Fire at a cedar sawmill began around 5AM on Wednesday morning | Curious Canuck/Twitter

UPDATE = April 8th, 10AM:

Heavy winds caused the McBride sawmill fire to flare wildly on Friday, but crews were able to contain the blaze throughout the night.

According to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, it remains active after burning the BKB Cedar Manufacturing facility to the ground.

Large equipment has arrived to support suppression efforts and increase crew safety.

The public is being reminded once again to stay away from the area as investigations continue

Crews from neighbouring fire halls in Beaverly, Red Rock, Ferndale, Salmon Valley, Pilot Mountain, and Valemount, as well as the BC Wildfire Service are still expected to be on hand the whole weekend.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The McBride cedar sawmill fire has been contained, but crews are still trying to extinguish the flames.

The blaze, which began early Wednesday morning, has taken down the entire BKB Cedar Manufacturing building and remains active at this time.

According to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG), despite some hot patches near the facility, the fire is not a threat to the surrounding environment or public properties.

The RDFFG is also asking the public to stay away from the area as it is deemed unsafe and as investigations continue to take place.