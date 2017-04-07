The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council (CSTC) will now have more inclusion with BC’s Forestry Sector.



The province has signed an interim Pathway Forward Agreement, which will see improved reconciliation with local First Nations on job opportunities and stewardship.

The agreement also says it’ll support CSTC forestry and business development, economically, socially, culturally, and environmentally with its seven signatory bands.

Moving forward, a long-term solution is said to established to address any other issues that arise within the sector.

In total, the combined traditional territories of the Carrier Sekani accounts for 7.8 million hectares in Northern BC, populating more than 10,000 people on-and-off reserve.

The seven bands include the Nadleh Whut’en, Nak’azdli Whut’en, Saik’uz, Stellat’en, Takla Lake, Tl’azt’en, and Burns Lake First Nations.