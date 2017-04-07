According to an analysis of the provincial budget by Generation Squeeze, BC has become the most unaffordable place to live in Canada.

Currently, young people are making 18% less than a generation ago, making the cost of living an uphill battle.

NDP candidate for Prince George-Valemount Natalie Fletcher says the orange party is afraid people under the age of 40 will continue to suffer if the BC Liberals remain in power.

“Between getting into the housing market, to getting affordable education, to get a good and secure well-paying job; we’ve had so many increases in ICBC and Hydro and we have been MSP premiums. Those are all things that affect young people.”

She adds several campaign promises made by BC NDP leader John Horgan will be met if elected, and believes they’ll help fix the problem.

“We’re eliminating MSP premiums right away. When we are really working on creating good paying family-friendly jobs at last, nobody is going to work for under $15 an hour by the end of our first term.”

Generation Squeeze reports housing is now at an average of $561,000, a 50% increase from the mid-1970s.

Election is slated for May 9th, 2017.