An overheated electric motor has been viewed as the only possible cause of Wednesday’s BKB Cedar Manufacturing sawmill fire in McBride.

McBride Volunteer Fire Chief David Hruby explains where they go from here.

“The property will be turned back over to the landowner under WorkSafe BC rules with entering it and damage that was sustained inside. Right now, we are still fighting the fire on the mulch pile too and we’re hoping to see the end of the tunnel today (Friday).”

Hruby is thankful for all the assistance.

“With all the mutual departments that we got going and forestry, it wasn’t for them we would be in big trouble here.”

Firefighters from Prince George and Valemount will help put out the blaze along with two forest fire crews.

The mill has 35 full-time employees, making them a major employer in the village of 600.