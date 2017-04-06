Prince George Mounties are asking for help in finding a parolee after failing to return to his designated residence.

On Monday April 3rd, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Dustin Fagen Plourde, who has an extensive criminal record communities such as Cranbrook and Calgary.

The 32-year-old is convicted on charges involving violence and weapons and while he is believed to be in the Prince George area, police say he may have travelled to Fort St. John or Alberta.

He is described as:

– White

– 5’7”

– 205 pounds

– Brown Hair

– Green Eyes

– Multiple tattoos on right forearm, upper arms, hands, and chest

Efforts to locate Plourde have come up negative over the last few days; he is considered to be violent and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Plourde or his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.