One lucky local resident could be walking away with a mega jackpot in June, thanks to the Prince George Hospice Society.

The non-profit organization has introduced its Silver Bucket 50/50, which will benefit Rotary Hospice recovery beds, and grief and education programs.

Special Events Coordinator Sanja Knezevic says this draw is the first of its kind.

“We do other 50/50’s throughout the year and they are very essential to our fundraising initiatives. So, Hospice is turning 30 and this is one of the ways we’re celebrating; we just want to thank the community for supporting as for the last 30 years.”

She adds the title itself commemorates the Hospice’s slogan when serving the community.

“At Hospice, we always talk about life fulfillment and checking off things from your bucket list. That’s why it’s called the Silver Bucket 50/50, and what better way of fulfilling everything on your bucket list than winning a potential $100,000.”

Knezevic says tickets go on sale today at $20 each, but only 10,000 will be printed off; you must be 19 years of age to purchase them.

The winner will be selected on June 10th, when the contest closes.