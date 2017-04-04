The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council (CSTC) is hosting an information session on the progress and system of Government-to-Government negotiations.

The purpose is to introduce a new Pathway Forward Agreement that would see them and its seven member bands work on any outstanding issues with the province.

Chief Terry Teegee says this includes forestry and stewardship.

“It’s going to take a lot more time to finalize a final agreement to address the issues of the land question, and coming to terms with the province on how decisions are made it within our territory.”

The seven bands include the Burns Lake Band, Nadleh Whut’en, Nak’azdli Whut’en, Saik’uz First Nation, Stellat’en First Nation, Takla First Nation, and the Tl’azt’en Nation.

Teegee adds he’s glad to see government addressing important issues in the past, despite some uphill battles.

“During this journey of negotiations, there was a number of roadblocks that occurred within our territories. Our people had to do what they had to do to protect their interests within their territory.”

Members are invited to join the CSTC at Nusdeh Yoh Elementary school, where a dinner and presentation will follow.

The session will run from 5PM to 8PM on Wednesday night.