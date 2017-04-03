ICBC is looking to expand the specialty plate program by including support for charities and not-for-profit organizations.

The announcement is on the heels of the BC Parks license plates program with over 14,000 sold since the end of January.

Spokesperson Sam Corea says they’re seeking feedback from potential sponsor organizations who may want to help expand the program.

“Specialty plate or affinity plates are not really a new thing as they do exist in other jurisdictions. We’re just seeing what the marketplace will bear here in British Columbia in terms of folks wanting to express their interest in this.”

Interested groups have until May 19 to provide input.

A call for applications from sponsors is expected to take place this fall, with plates available for purchase in 2018.

New plate sponsors could include educational institutions, commercial organizations and pro or amateur sports teams that support a charitable cause.

Specialty plates have been hit in the province going back to the widely successful 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Plates according to Corea.

“So between 2007 and 2010, we sold more than 200,000 of those plates and people still like those plates as about 59,000 of those are still on the road today.”