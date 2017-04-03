Over 2,200 BC hunting licenses have been snapped up since Friday after the provincial government launched their new website.

Minister of Forests, Land, and Natural Resources Steve Thomson says the new online tool will make life easier for everyone.

“Generally, we know the BC Wildlife Federation and other groups are encouraging hunter recruitment and having things more efficient may increase hunting licenses but the primary purpose was to make sure we move forward with the efficiency.”

Hunters must also carry photo ID and their species license at all times when hunting and must cancel it by notching it as soon as they harvest an animal.

To purchase a hunting license using the new on-line system, hunters will first need a basic BCeID, which allows on-line users access to a wide range of provincial government programs and services.

Licenses are also available at Service BC locations.

