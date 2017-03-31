BC residents were carrying a little more money in their pocket according to the January average weekly earnings survey from Stats Canada.

Analyst Dylan Saunders says the province saw a modest increase over the past year.

“The average weekly earnings grew by 2.7% to $931, we saw several increases as industries like administrative and support services and educational services help lead the third largest year-over-year increase in the country.”

Saunders adds the province remains in the best shape compared to its western counterparts.

“Alberta was little change at 0.5%, Saskatchewan was 2.4% and Manitoba was 2.3%. Among the provinces, BC has the highest year-over-year average weekly earnings increase.”

Average weekly earnings in Canada was $967.00 which is up 1.8% from January of 2016.

The Northwest Territories have the highest weekly earnings in the country at $1403.76.