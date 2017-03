March was not the most pleasant month weather-wise in Vanderhoof.

Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says the month was a chilly one.

“It was -1.9 compared to -0.2 so definitely colder than normal temperatures were felt in March right across the area.”

20.6 millimeters was recorded during March, slightly below the normal mark of 24.4.

Much like Prince George, temperatures should be in the 13 or 14-degree range next week to begin April.