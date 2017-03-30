Off-roaders, bikers, and adventure-seekers can look forward to more trials in Northern BC this year, thanks in part to a $320,000 boost by the province.

The funding will come from off-road vehicle fees with ICBC, and Prince George Snowmobile Club President Meghan Bosecker says she’s excited about the upcoming improvements to local rural areas.

“We’re looking forward to doing some maintenance and possible growth on some of the trails that we have built. We have Spring Trail systems, hopefully we’ll be working together with them to do some more work and updating on those trails.”

NEW: Off-road vehicle fees to help fund trail upgrades, enhance rural economies, https://t.co/OOwdh4ACIk @BCSnowmobile — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 30, 2017

She and her team have have to keep trails in prime condition themselves and having a little extra help will go a long way.

“We’re constantly trying to keep the water drainage out of the path of the trails, keeping things from your eroding, and just keeping it open to the public. The growth is causing the closure of these trails and it’d be nice to keep them open.”

Projects and formal guidelines will be under review by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations First Nations, and stakeholder groups before anything gets started.

“Of course, we’d love more funding and opportunities in the future. Right now, we’re just looking forward to growing recreation and the sport in BC,” says Bosecker.

Riders must register their vehicle with ICBC with a one-time fee of $48.