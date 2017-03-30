Gas prices in Vanderhoof reached 102.9 cents a litre.

Drivers were paying within the dollar range in February and the majority of March.

Dan McTeague with Gasbuddy.com says an increase in supply and demand within the midwestern United States is the main reason for the price jump.

“Those prices have almost gone up almost $0.35 a gallon just in the past couple of weeks so that’s really what was triggered as a source of these increases we’ve seen.”

McTeague adds the cost to fill up won’t get any cheaper as we head into summer.

“It’s going to be a more expensive summer in 2017 and we seem to be going back to 2014. People are going to have to budget I think with that inevitability despite the good efforts made by retailers to really destroy their operating cost.”