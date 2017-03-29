Police now estimate that 22 commercial vehicles were shot at, along with one passenger vehicle, in the highway shooting spree that happened this weekend.

The incident took place over a 14 hour span and covered more than 1,300 kilometers, beginning at 1 pm on Friday, March 24.

Peter Anthony Kampos, 38, has been charged with attempted murder. Kampos was arrested in Chilliwack on Saturday, shortly after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found near Ford Mountain Forest Road. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and is still in custody. Kampos is believed to be from Ontario.

“We are asking those who may have travelled Hwy 37 on March 24, 2017 between Kitimat and Terrace, Highway 16 between Terrace and Prince George as well as Highway 97 from Prince George to 100 Mile House to carefully examine their vehicle for suspicious damage”, says Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, Senior Media Relations Officer, BC RCMP. “We are asking anyone who may have been the victim of a suspicious incident allegedly involving Mr. KAMPOS or the vehicle he was driving to contact their local detachment”.

The Chilliwack Serious Crime Unit is continuing its investigation of the incident that occurred in the Ford Mountain Forest Service Road area. This will include looking at the suspect’s movements prior to March 24 and possible motivations.