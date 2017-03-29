More than 60 kilometres highways and roads from Vanderhoof west will soon be much smoother to drive.

The Ministry of Transportation plans to resurface a total of 42 kilometres of Highway 16 – starting at Mapes Road in the east and ending at Engen Road in the west. Sections of Highway 27 and Keefe’s Landing Road are also on the list.

“With the extreme winter weather in this region, our roads and highways can take a beating,” said Rustad. “Resurfacing projects will be getting underway in the next few months, which when complete, will make a significant difference for residents, tourists and commercial drivers travelling on these corridors.”

Crack sealing will also be done along sections of Highway 16 from the Bulkley River to Pleasant Valley Overhead and from Burns Lake to the Fort Fraser CN Overhead.

The work is part of the province’s decade-long BC on the Move plan and should be completed by the summer.