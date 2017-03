Over $53,000 has been awarded to the Rip’n the North Bike Club in Vanderhoof courtesy of the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund.

It will be used to develop three kilometres of new bike trail and add a series of jumps to the bike park.

NKDF Manager, Britta Boudreau says it will enhance the area. “The bike park, in particular, is sort of a way to attract people to the region and boost tourism.”

The NKDF Board approved $88,000 to three projects.

The next deadline for project funding is April 12.