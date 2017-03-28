A Prince George school will be nationally recognized this evening for raising $26,900 for malaria nets in Africa.

Beaverly Elementary School will be showcased on the Rick Mercer Report (RMR) for its contributions to the Spread the Net initiative.

Principal Jill Jackson, an avid fan of the television program, says staff and students were on board every step of the way.

“Normally every year, we do fundraising for different groups like SPCA and St. Vincent De Paul. So they said this is a great cause and it’s helps kids and it’s a worldly cause too.”

The year-long donation will contribute to nearly 2,700 bed nets for children and families in the country of Zimbabwe.

Fundraisers included cake-walks and bake sales, but Jackson says the two biggest hits with the community came from the talent show and art auction.

“We had about 14 students perform various acts, from dancers, to magicians, to a miniature bull rider. Then, each class produced really great art that we auctioned off for money and we did really well that night.”

She adds Prince George has always been a giving community and is grateful for all the support.

“I am extremely proud of what the school and the community did, as well as people outside of our Beaverly community and the city, as well as Canada. We had supporters all over Canada rallying for us to win.”

Jackson says meeting Rick Mercer himself was a humbling experience in itself and he was great with the kids during the taping of the show.

The season finale episode of RMR will air tonight.