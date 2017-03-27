Pacific Western Brewing’s Cariboo Springs Lager is getting a boost thanks to a grant from the province.

More than 30 thousand dollars will go toward marketing the company’s made in BC beer. All ingredients are sourced within the province, a requirement that proved to be a bit of a challenge at first.

“It was hard to find,” says Tom Leboe, PWB’s Director of Community Relations. “You have to get the malting company that’s willing to keep BC malt separate from the rest of the malts. Now that it’s set up, it’s fine.”

He says one of the trickiest to find grown in BC ingredients was hops, which has only been available in commercially viable quantities in the last few years.

“We did sign a contract with a Chilliwack hop farm for a specific amount, which is likely a good portion of his production. Well take that every year and utilize it in our BC here and we’ll also likely use some of it in our other products, as well.”

The funding is part of the BC government’s investment into breweries and wineries across the province. Fifteen operations will receive a total of $456,193 to promote their products. Formed in 2012, the Buy Local program has invested about $1.6 million into BC winery and brewery operations.

“I think it’s a very good program because it helps our local farmers both in the Peace and in the Lower Mainland,” says Leboe. “Our hops come from Chilliwack now. Before, our hops came from pretty much everywhere except BC.”