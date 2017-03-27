Earth Hour across Northern BC was a bit of a disappointment according to BC Hydro.

Spokesperson, Bob Gammer says the region didn’t fare as well compared to the rest of the province.

“We actually increased the amount of electricity we used on Saturday night during Earth Hour, by 0.4% throughout the region so that was about 3.4 megawatts of electricity.”

Gammer is putting a positive spin on things despite the less than stellar showing. “The good news is that province-wide we did see a reduction in electricity of about 0.3%.”

Overall, BC residents saved 24-megawatt hours of electricity and reduced the load by 0.3% on Saturday.

That’s the equivalent of turning off approximately 1.1 million LED light bulbs.

Since 2002, BC Hydro has invested $1.4 billion dollars in conservation.

Here is a further breakdown of electricity reduction by region:

Lower Mainland decreased by 0.4%

Vancouver Island decreased by 0.2%

Southern Interior decreased by 1.7%

Northern Interior increased by 0.4%