The Vanderhoof Bantam Tier 4 Bears wrestled with Revelstoke in the gold medal game of the Provincial Championships on Thursday Night.
Home-ice advantage however would favour the host Grizzlies, losing by a score of 3-2 and taking home the silver medal in the six-team tournament.
The Bears finished second in the round robin with a record of 2-1-2; their results are as follows:
– Vanderhoof tied Clearwater, 5-5
– Vanderhoof beat Whistler, 7-3
– Vanderhoof lost to Revelstoke, 4-1
– Vanderhoof tied Mission, 2-2
– Vanderhoof beat Creston, 10-3
Bantams fall 3-2. Could not have asked for more from them. Great season boys!
— V’hoof Minor Hockey (@VMHA_Bears) March 24, 2017
Earlier this week, the Vanderhoof Midget Tier 4 Bears ended up in 5th place at the BC Championships in Clearwater.
They compiled a record of 1-3-1, with the only victory coming from a 7-2 rout of the Fraser Lake Hawks on Monday.
Fraser Lake would finish at the bottom in 6th place, going 0-5 in the round robin.