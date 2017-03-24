The Vanderhoof Bantam Tier 4 Bears wrestled with Revelstoke in the gold medal game of the Provincial Championships on Thursday Night.

Home-ice advantage however would favour the host Grizzlies, losing by a score of 3-2 and taking home the silver medal in the six-team tournament.

The Bears finished second in the round robin with a record of 2-1-2; their results are as follows:

– Vanderhoof tied Clearwater, 5-5

– Vanderhoof beat Whistler, 7-3

– Vanderhoof lost to Revelstoke, 4-1

– Vanderhoof tied Mission, 2-2

– Vanderhoof beat Creston, 10-3

Bantams fall 3-2. Could not have asked for more from them. Great season boys! — V’hoof Minor Hockey (@VMHA_Bears) March 24, 2017

Earlier this week, the Vanderhoof Midget Tier 4 Bears ended up in 5th place at the BC Championships in Clearwater.

They compiled a record of 1-3-1, with the only victory coming from a 7-2 rout of the Fraser Lake Hawks on Monday.

Fraser Lake would finish at the bottom in 6th place, going 0-5 in the round robin.