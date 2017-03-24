The Prince George and Fort St. James RCMP have issued another plea for public assistance in locating a missing 72 year old man.

Paul Dennis Charles was reported missing on March 21. RCMP say they’ve received information that he got a ride to a Prince George men’s shelter on March 18. He was wearing a black winter jacket and carrying a white garbage bag with clothes in it.

Charles is described as

· White

· 5’8″

· 130 lbs

· Blue eyes

· Grey hair

Charles is said to hold his right arm close to his chest. Charles was originally described as having a walker with him – that is no longer believed to be the case. While his picture shows him with a moustache, he is currently clean shaven.

RCMP are concerned for his health and would like to speak with him. Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP.