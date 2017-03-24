The Prince George Airport will soon see some safety upgrades to its main facilities.

The BC Government has invested nearly $2 million for two significant projects, including a brand new elevator for barrier free terminal access, and cement pavements for its runways.

YXS President and CEO John Gibson says both upgrades are representing key priorities for the airport authority, and local travellers.

“A lack of access from our main parking lot up to the terminal building has been the number one complaint. We continue to patch the runway to keep it safe, but it’s just starting to deteriorate.”

Gibson says it’s important to act on complaints and to make sure customers are happy with their experiences, in and out of the airport building.

More than $1.47 million, over 75% of the funding, is slated for the new elevator to which Gibson explains why this is being implemented at this point in time.

“We do a capital budget, look at our cash flow of 10 years, and there just wasn’t the room. There was room to support about half the elevator project, and then the province came and the timeliness was fabulous.”

.@FlyYXS CEO John Gibson says new elevator, access to parking lot will improve safety conditions, customer satisfaction #bcpoli @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/UtxoupaES4 — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) March 24, 2017

He says this specific project will eventually benefit travellers with physical disabilities, those with a lot of luggage, and families with small children.

Though the runways are receiving just under $500,000 for upgrades, the safety of passengers, as well, as airport crew members, will get to better conditions.

Gibson says concrete landing areas are ideal for any airport.

“It lasts more! Last year, we took one position that was all asphalt and put it into concrete this year. Now, we can complete the whole apron.”

The funding for both projects is part of BC’s Air Access Program, and according to local MLA Shirley Bond, YXS has received the most funding thus far within the initiative.