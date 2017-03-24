Ministers Shirley Bond and Mike Morris took a swing as construction begins for CNC's new heavy trades building | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Sledgehammers have officially hit the walls of the College of New Caledonia’s old Heavy Mechanical Trades building to make way for a brand new one.

The $15 million government investment will replace leased facilities and accommodate nearly 300 new student spaces in the Heavy-duty Equipment Technician and Truck Transport Mechanics program.

CNC President Henry Reiser says the school has played a big role in Northern BC’s workforce.

“The college has a history of working collaboratively with government, and local and regional members of industry to determine training needs. Our training programs enable students to develop skills they need to secure well-paying jobs that support our communities.”

Federal Minister for Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Navdeep Bains, on behalf of the Canadian government, has provided $6.9 million for the project; BC matched that amount, while CNC provided $1.2 million themselves.

Connor Cameron (pictured right) of Vancouver Island is a student of the heavy mechanical trades.

He says everyone in his program is really looking forward to finishing his studies in the new building with state-of-the-art technology.

“We have one of the best, if not the best, places to learn in BC. My peers and I graduate in May and will be looking for apprenticeships and whatever great things we build, end up building us.”

The new heavy trades facility is expected to be complete by Spring of 2018, creating nearly 100 direct and indirect jobs.