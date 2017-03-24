The College of New Caledonia will see seven new seats waiting to be filled for it’s Healthcare Program.

The BC Government is investing $111,000 to the small program to allow 16 more students, specializing in trauma and medical emergencies.

CNC President Henry Reiser is grateful for the province’s continuous contributions.

“In certain programs, like in healthcare, employment is at 100%, and as you know, we are re-launching our Dental Hygiene program in September. Again, a high-demand program, training people in the North to stay in the North.”

He says spaces are highly needed at CNC due to the aging population of Northern BC as a region, and hopes the program will continue to grow.

“This is just consistent with government. Government has been incredibly supportive of the College of New Caledonia this year, and there are more announcements coming soon.”

Reiser could not clarify when those announcements will come to life, but hopes interested students will take note the school’s expansions in all departments.

The Healthcare Program is set to start in June of this year.