The next time a rock hits your windshield, you can get it repaired for free, thanks to ICBC’s program launching this Monday.

If approved by a glass supplier associated with the insurance company, spokesperson Sam Corea says drivers can get up to three cracks or chips repaired in a single day.

“You can have multiple repairs done for that vehicle, all depends if it’s safe to do so, but you can go back a second time and get another one repaired as well on the same windshield.”

Corea adds this program is only for customers with optional comprehensive coverage for their private passenger vehicles.

“As we know replacing an entire windshield can be quite costly but now with these small chips they can be repaired for free to extend the life of the windshield.”

ICBC claims it’s better to repair windshields than to replace them entirely because auto glass shops have been updated technologically and are better equipped with the materials they use.

Corea says customers won’t need to call ICBC in advance or pay a deductible and for Northern BC drivers in particular, this program will act as a big convenience.

“In the long run, it does save because we’re not replacing the entire windshield and there are fewer windshields, we hope, going over to the landfills because these are the types of glass pieces that cannot be recycled.”

The free windshield repair program was originally announced in February.

