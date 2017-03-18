Northern Health will see some new toys in their branches across the region, thanks to the Spirit of the North Foundation | Spirit of the North

The Northern Health Authority will soon be able to update and obtain some much-needed tools.

The Spirit of the North Foundation presented a generous cheque earlier this week of $880,285.05, thanks in part to the public’s fundraising.

Spirit CEO Judy Neiser says the new equipment will be distributed amongst branches of Northern Health across the region.

“We were very pleased to turn these funds over to Northern Health, to buy specific pieces of equipment that have made a huge difference in people’s lives. It’s money that’s going throughout the region, so a variety of pieces of equipment that are much-needed in the area.”

Proceeds to go towards several technology needs, including:

– 2 Angel Lifts, 3 Ceiling Lifts, Alenti Hygiene Lifts

– Vitals Machine

– Holmium Laser

– Optical Tomography (pictured above)

– Centrifuge

– Malditoff Mass Spectrometer

– Broda & Ultrasound Chairs

– Portable Ultrasound

– Audiometer

– Billirubin Meter

– Bio Med Freezer

– ECG Monitor

– Blood Pressure Monitor

– Rhapsody Bathing System Tub

– Alcon-Centuriion Ozil Handpieces

Neiser says keeping up with the latest bells and whistles is important for any healthcare system.

“It’s no different than everybody’s cell-phone, computer, or anything like that. Even know what was purchased by Northern health, or through Spirit of the North many years ago, that equipment gets older and it becomes not as detail-oriented and doesn’t get the best results.”

With their presentation, the Spirit of the North has contributed more than $1.2 million in donations to the community for 2017 thus far.