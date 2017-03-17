The BC Government is making a major investment into producing cleaner water for rural communities.

The Ministry of Community, Sport, and Cultural Development (MCSCD) is providing $310 million in funding towards 144 projects throughout the province, including areas of Northern BC.

“Improving the quality of drinking water and the reliability of wastewater systems are both critical to maintaining the health and safety of our communities,” says Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad in a statement.

“Our government is committed to making investments in infrastructure upgrades for residents in our region in order to provide improved services for residents.”

Vanderhoof will receive a sum of nearly $3 million for better water supplies and storage upgrades.

As part of BC’s Rural Economic Development Strategy, all projects are expected to create more than 26,000 jobs, and generate a provincial GDP of $2.8 billion.

Rustad made the announcement today on behalf of MCSCD Minister Peter Fassbender.