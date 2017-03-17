Northern FanCon will also host "Creative Corner," a series of one-on-ones with members of the film industry | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Northern FanCon won’t just be a show for fans of cinema and entertainment, the event will also act as a career-fair setting for students of film and trades.

The BC Government has awarded $20,000 for the additional “Creative Corner.”

UNLTD Media and Events Director Norm Coyne says workshops will be delivered for local residents too.

“Professionals from series like Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural; you’ll be able to actually engage with them, ask them questions and everything like that. Each one of them will deliver a workshop, or appear on a panel, and we’ll be sharing the folks that are actually going to be appearing as I guests.”

.@northernfancon @normcoyne says #CreativeCorner will reach to several organizations of all age groups, beginner to expert levels #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/KeEPrrn2gR — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 17, 2017

Trades such as lighting, costume design, and carpentry will be some of the main focuses of the workshops and panels.

Coyne adds the corner will be available for all local residents and job-seekers as well.

“They range all the way from beginner, to intermediate, to a little bit more expert. So there’s a good range and there’s something for everyone that comes out.”

Northern FanCon takes place at the CN Centre from May 5th to 7th; the convention has seen 19,000 visitors since its first show in 2015.

