The BC Wildfire Service is warning resident of Northern BC to be careful of any open burning in the upcoming weeks as weather conditions change instantaneously.

Prince George Fire Centre information officer Amanda Reynolds says people are prone to starting Category 2 or Category 3 fires.

“So we’re just asking them that if they are going to do any openings they do follow precautions; making sure they’re checking on weather conditions, they’re not burning during windy conditions, never leaving a fire unattended, and making sure that your fire is completely extinguished.”

In Spring of last year, 60% of fires in the PG Fire Centre were human-caused, which Reynolds adds can be easily preventable.

She says as the season switches and the snow continues to melt, grass in open areas can become extremely vulnerable.

“They need to be extra cautious during this time, and that they’re making sure they’ve met all the requirements and if they have a larger burn, they are getting a registration number. We just want to try to prevent any human-caused fires that typically happen in the spring fire season.”

BC Wildfire Service recommends to also create an appropriately-sized fire-guard around the blaze and to clear away any loose twigs, leaves, and other combustible materials.