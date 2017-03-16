YMCA of Northern BC recognizes its sponsors every year for Strong Kids program, helping kids to get active | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

A yearly donors wall has been revealed for the YMCA of Northern BC.

The wall displays all of its corporate partners, who give their time and finances to support 210 kids in need of physical activity.

Manager of Philanthropy and Marketing for Camps Stephanie Mikalishen says this is the most names she’s seen in recent history.

“We’re a partner of choice and people want to work with us and they see the difference. We can only do so much work, but when we can partner with other folks who are supporting us financially, or are working together to do work, we can just impact the community in such a greater way.”

There are 45 sponsors on the wall this year, including VISTA Radio, and Mikalishen is grateful for the community’s support.

.@NBCY Stephanie Mikalishen says #StrongKids program supports 1/5 children, families; subsidize $200k annually for 210 kids #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/x8aETnGyZn — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 16, 2017

She adds one in five families with children obtain funding assistance through the Strong Kids program every year.

We really need the community to continue to support us. Our Fun City Sliders event happening July 15th, for example, is a YMCA strong kids fundraiser, so the dollars from that, among other events, that will happen will continue to row that number.”

The YMCA’s current fundraiser for the year-long campaign sits at more than $28,000, with a goal of $50,000 by August 31st.