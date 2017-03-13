Daily highs of 10 and 9 degrees are expected to be eclipsed in Vanderhoof over the next 48 hours according to the weather office.

Cindy Yu with Environment Canada says while the warm weather won’t smash any records, it’s still ahead of what we normally get.

“Our highest temperature was set back in 1992 when we went up to 15.7 degrees but usually around this time of year we’re dealing with highs of around 4.4 degrees so that’s still a good five degrees above our normal temperature.”

Yu adds it should get a bit more seasonal by the end of the week. “Wednesday we are looking at a high of 8 degrees as well as Thursday but on Friday it will be a little cooler at 7 degrees but as we head into the weekend we will be dealing with more seasonal temperatures.”