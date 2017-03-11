ICBC is encouraging all commuters to get a good night sleep tonight (Saturday).

Daylight Savings time will be occurring as residents spring forward their clocks, which comes with the possibility of car crashes or other related incidents in the following days.

ICBC Road Safety Coordinator Doug MacDonald says it’s important to be well-rested during this transition.

“It affects our start times come Monday morning, so get to bed early on Saturday night, be ready for Sunday, and ready, most importantly, for the Monday commute. Be aware of things that, with the time change, that may affect your ability to concentrate and avoid hazards, so make sure you’re well-rested.”

MacDonald also suggests to take a pair of sunglasses with you to adjust to the brighter conditions in the evening and to make sure you can see everything.

“Make sure of the fact you keep your windshield clean, windshield washer fluid up, and your lights clear off as well because that makes it easier for people to see you and for you to see other people that are out there.”

He also stresses to always leave your phone out of reach when driving, especially during time changes.

Residents can move their clocks ahead by one hour before going to bed this evening.