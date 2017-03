BC is still number one in Canada when it comes to the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Stats Canada Labour Division Analyst Vince Ferrao says the jobless rate continued its steady decline. “The past 12 months the unemployment rate has fallen 1.4 percentage points to 5.1% and this is the lowest we’ve seen it since October of 2008.”

The jobless rate in Canada sits at 6.6%.

Alberta has highest unemployment rate among the western provinces at 8.3%.