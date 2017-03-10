City members and local community groups in attendance as Prince George wins bid to host the 2022 BC Summer Games | Kyle Balzer

In 2015, the city of Prince George welcomed the nation for the Canada Winter Games; in 2019, its local mountains will bring the world together for the Para-Nordic Skiing Championships.

In July of 2022, residents will welcome their local sports heroes as the city has won the bid to host the BC Summer Games for the first time since 1990.

BREAKING: #CityOfPG has been awarded the 2022 #BCSummerGames; @MikeMorrisforBC says he's proud to advocate these events for the city #Sports pic.twitter.com/WhUgJdb5dp — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 10, 2017

Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris is excited to showcase the region once more, building on the legacy of Northern sport culture.

“Prince George is destined to be a year-round sports centre for competition, for teams, for a multitude of different facilities, and I think that’s great. That’s what we’re all about.”

Nearly 3,700 athletes, coaches, managers, and officials will be participating in 18 sporting events, including basketball, rugby, and swimming.

Morris believes the spirit of spot will bring together the community and attract all walks of life.

“It’s infectious! I think they’ll get caught up in the excitement of it as we draw closer to it. We’ve got so many people already that are willing to stand up and sign their name on the list of volunteers, and that’s only going to increase as we get closer to the date.”

.@AlbertKoehlerPG says #CityOfPG council humbled to host another big event like 2022 #BCSummerGames; will build on legacy of 2015 CDA Games pic.twitter.com/AapnS5sgwr — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 10, 2017

He says sponsorships will be sought out over the next five years leading up to the games and over 3,000 volunteers will be needed.

Mayor Lyn Hall says this will be another great opportunity to grow the city both economically and socially, but also to showcase PG’s warm summer weather.

“Give us an opportunity to highlight our community venues, our sport facilities; but it also means that we can continue to be on the map when it comes to sporting events across the country.”

Over 60 support letters from social and sport community groups were submitted prior to the selected of host cities.

The BC Games Society made other announcements today in future host cities, including Vernon for the 2022 BC Winter Games, Fort. St. John for the 2020 Winter Games, and Maple Ridge for the 2020 Summer Games.

