The United States Consulate is coming to Prince George for the first time ever next week.

The Vancouver office will be hosting a pop-up consulate at the Bob Harkins Branch of the Prince George Public Library on March 16.

“We recognize that British Columbia is huge and there are a lot of American citizens living out in parts that are not so easy to get to Vancouver so we’ve started to do some outreach out to areas that are a little more remote,” says Ingrid Specht, Vice Consul with American Citizen Services with the US Consulate in Vancouver.

She says they are recommending that anyone seeking services make an appointment.

“We’ve scheduled about 4 hours at the Prince George Public Library. The reason why we ask people to prepare a little bit ahead of time so that we can set up appointments for US citizens or for those needing US Citizen Services so that everyone can collect the documents that they need.”

It takes a bit of doing to take a consulate on the road.

“We have one American Officer and then one of our local staff members. We bring everything that we need to have a travelling consulate – all of the stamps, the documents – everything that we need to interview and take applications for passports and reports of birth abroad.”

They will also be offering notary services.

To book an appointment, you can call 604-685-4311, email vancouverACS@state.gov or visit their website.