A parolee is wanted by the Prince George RCMP.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for 43-year old Jeffrey Mark on Saturday after he failed to comply with the conditions of his parole.

Mark is a first nations man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on both arms, back, and chest.

The suspect is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Mark is violent and should not be approached.

He has family in Ontario but there is no indication he may go out east.